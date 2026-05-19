President Trump says an attack on Iran that had been planned for today is on hold as a result of what he called very big discussions. At the White House Monday, Trump confirmed he was pausing the scheduled attack after a trio of Middle Eastern leaders asked him to hold off.

Trump said Iran and the U.S. have been close to deals before, but in his words, this is a little different. The President said the planned strike will be delayed for “a little while” while talks take place, adding he hopes the strike could be put off forever.

Should negotiations fail, Trump said the U.S. stands ready to “go forward with a full, large scale assault of Iran, on a moment’s notice.”