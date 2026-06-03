The U.S. and Iran are once again exchanging missile fire over the Persian Gulf. Reports out of the region say Iran fired off missiles at U.S. allies after the U.S. targeted an oil tanker bound for an Iranian port that did not comply with a U.S. blockade.

The U.S. also reportedly struck an Iranian military ground control station near the Strait of Hormuz, which triggered Iran to fire missiles at the Gulf nations of Bahrain and Kuwait.

Kuwaiti authorities say the Iranian attack injured a number of people at its international airport, and that all flights were forced to be suspended. Bahrain says it intercepted three Iranian missiles, and called the attacks “heinous.”