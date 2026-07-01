U.S. officials are in Qatar to discuss ongoing peace negotiations with Iran, but they won’t be meeting with Iranians. Instead, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner will be meeting with Pakistani and Qatari mediators.

A spokesman for Qatar’s foreign ministry said no meetings or direct talks between the U.S. and Iran are currently scheduled. Iran has said their officials will be in Qatar today for meetings and technical talks with mediators on the implementation of a recently signed Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S., including the unfreezing of some Iranian assets.