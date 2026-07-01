The Supreme Court’s ruling rejecting President Trump’s effort to limit birthright citizenship isn’t sitting well with Commander-in-Chief.

Trump had signed an executive order on his first day back on office that looked to restrict the right to children with at least one parent who is a citizen or has permanent legal status.

Now, after Tuesday’s ruling, he says “the Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation.” He posted on Truth Social that lawmakers should start the process “today” to end birthright citizenship, calling it “expensive and unfair to our country.”