Shutterstock image : Flag of United States of America and flag of Iran on the wall pattern background

Shutterstock image : Flag of United States of America and flag of Iran on the wall pattern background

There’s a new flare up of tensions between the U.S. and Iran. On Sunday, Iran launched retaliatory strikes at American forces in the Middle East after the U.S. targeted suspected Iranian rocket launchers.

Missiles fired into Jordan were intercepted with no reported impacts. The weekend skirmishes started when U.S. forces struck Iran’s Larak Island, with CENTCOM saying Iranian units had been observed preparing to deploy rockets with mines into the Strait of Hormuz.

Days earlier, President Trump announced that the critical waterway had been cleared in its entirety of mines. The back and forth marks the first escalation in more than a month.