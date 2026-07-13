The United States Geological Survey is reporting a 3.6-magnitude earthquake in La Salle County on Sunday afternoon.

The agency said the quake happened around 3:52 p.m., about seven-and-a-half miles southeast of Dilley, which on I-35 is about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio.

The earthquake happened at a depth of four-point-two miles. In that same location, an earlier quake with a magnitude of two-point-four was reported at 3:11 p.m. That quake was six miles deep. No word yet about damage or injuries.

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