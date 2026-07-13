Mayor John Whitmire is continuing to call for an independent investigation of the fatal shooting of a Mexican illegal immigrant by an ICE agent in Houston last week.

Whitmire spoke at a news conference on Friday afternoon at Houston City Hall, where he was joined by Houston Police Chief Noe Diaz and other local officials.

He repeated that the HPD wasn’t involved in the shooting death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. Whitmire said the FBI has all the evidence from the scene, including Araujo’s body, the van he was driving and his passengers.