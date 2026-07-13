Shutterstock image : Flag of United States of America and flag of Iran on the wall pattern background

Shutterstock image : Flag of United States of America and flag of Iran on the wall pattern background

Iran is striking back after the latest round of American attacks. Iran’s Revolutionary Guards says it launched several attacks against U.S. bases in several Gulf countries today, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Oman and Qatar.

The two sides have been trading attacks since Iran attacked commercial shipping last week in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime oil trade route.

President Trump says that peace talks continue even though a negotiated ceasefire is over. Oil prices jumped again after word of the latest attacks.