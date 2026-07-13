Mississippi authorities are still facing questions over the deadly police shooting involving a one-year-old boy outside a Senatobia Walmart.

Nearly a month after Kohen Wiley was killed, a newly released police report provides few details about the shoplifting call that led to the gunfire. The report does not identify the officers involved or explain why the situation escalated, while the child’s family says officers fired into their vehicle, killing Kohen and injuring two others.

Investigators have not released body camera or surveillance footage, and one officer has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.