The Brownsville school district is warning parents about a new social media trend featuring “The Cat in the Hat.” The trend features a menacing version of the popular character apparently walking through neighborhoods and lurking in dark areas.

The images are often accompanied by vague threats that the character will soon appear at a specific location. The Brownsville ISD Police and Security Services Department urges parents to talk to their children about the dangers of participating in social media trends, especially those that involve trespassing, unsafe behavior or frightening others.