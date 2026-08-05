An investigation is underway after a man was arrested for “suspicious behavior” outside President Trump’s golf club.

Trump was in Southern California on Tuesday for a fundraising dinner at his golf club near Long Beach. The same day, the LAPD said they arrested a man who was seen photographing the golf club just days ahead of Trump’s visit.

The suspect was reportedly a 38-year-old man from Downey who had several weapons in his possession. Following yesterday’s dinner, Trump flew to Las Vegas where he’ll be delivering remarks later today.