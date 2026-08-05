Todd Blanche’s nomination for attorney general has cleared a major hurdle. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Tuesday to advance Blanche’s nomination. That sets up a final vote in the upper chamber to be held in the coming days.

His nomination had been facing some uncertainty with Republican Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis holding out over President Trump’s anti-weaponization fund. They reached a deal that included Blanche issuing a formal order terminating the fund that would have been used to compensate January 6th defendants.