Clancy confers with her lawyer Kevin Reddington during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

Clancy confers with her lawyer Kevin Reddington during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

The Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her three children is agreeing to a “stipulation of facts” linking her to the attack.

The defense attorney for Lindsay Clancy says they have no objection to the physical evidence from the Crime Lab, and that his client has already admitted to what she did. He said in court Tuesday that he wants the trial to be focused not on who did it, but why, and that the “stipulation of facts” could eliminate testimony from dozens of witnesses.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to three first-degree murder charges, and claims postpartum mental illness makes her not criminally responsible.