Chip Roy’s campaign for attorney general is on the receiving end of a large donation ahead of next Tuesday’s primary runoff. Amarillo businessman Alex Fairly donated 2.75 million dollars to the GOP congressman, who faces Mayes Middleton in the runoff election.

Roy is a four-term U.S. representative from Austin, while Middleton is a first-term state senator from Galveston. They’re in the GOP race for state attorney general. Ken Paxton vacated the position to run for U.S. Senate. Paxton is in a runoff against Senator John Cornyn.