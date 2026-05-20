Experts say an Ebola outbreak in Africa shouldn’t be a problem when Houston hosts the Congolese team for a World Cup match next month.

Health officials report more than 540 suspected cases and at least 130 deaths as of Tuesday from the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Dr. Wesley Long with Houston Methodist says Ebola outbreaks aren’t unusual in Africa, and there’s no history of the disease turning up at the World Cup.

The CDC says there are no confirmed Ebola cases in the United States connected to this outbreak.