U.S. Senator Ted Cruz is flying all over the country to campaign for Republican candidates in November’s midterm elections.

The Texas Republican’s Jobs, Freedom and Security PAC spent nearly 200 thousand dollars on private air travel for Cruz in the first six months of this year.

Cruz is supporting Republicans ahead of a midterm election in which the GOP is trying to retain control of the House and Senate. Federal rules mostly prohibit private air travel for members of the U.S. House, but not for senators.