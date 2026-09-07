Elon Musk’s America PAC is getting involved in the U.S. Senate race in Texas to the tune of six figures, so far. The group laid out almost 250 thousand dollars to support GOP candidate Ken Paxton and attack his Democratic opponent James Talarico.

The Federal Election Commission reports America PAC has laid out 800 thousand dollars for Republican House and Senate candidates nationwide, with more of it in the Texas race than in any other. All of the spending was earmarked for items like mailers, signs and flyers.