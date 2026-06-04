State Representative Gina Hinojosa’s digital ad buy is the first in the Texas governor’s race since she and Governor Greg Abbott won their party primaries in March.

The Democratic nominee’s spot will be aired during the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. Hinojosa’s campaign says it was a five-figure ad buy.

So far, Abbott, a three-term incumbent Republican, has had less to say about Hinojosa than about state Representative James Talarico, the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate.