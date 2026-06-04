Grimes County is giving the go-ahead for Elon Musk’s SpaceX to build what may be the world’s largest computer chip-making facility.

County commissioners voted 4-1 on Wednesday to grant SpaceX property tax breaks and a tax increment reinvestment zone for the 55-billion-dollar project east of College Station.

SpaceX will pay the county 10 million dollars upfront, plus 20 million dollars a year for the next 35 years. More than 100 locals attended Wednesday’s meeting, and not all of them were in favor of the six-thousand-acre project.