A federal court will determine the sentence for a Cuban illegal immigrant who pleaded guilty to labor trafficking. The Justice Department announced Wednesday that Yoirlan Tome-Rojas smuggled three women from Cuba and forced them to work in San Antonio and other cities.

Tome-Rojas charged each of the women a travel debt of 50 thousand dollars and made them work in strip clubs seven days a week for several months to pay it off. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a 250-thousand-dollar fine for each count.