Cochliomyia hominivorax, the New World screw-worm fly, or screw-worm for short, is a species of parasitic fly that is well known for the way in which its larvae (maggots) eat the living tissue. (Shutterstock)

Cochliomyia hominivorax, the New World screw-worm fly, or screw-worm for short, is a species of parasitic fly that is well known for the way in which its larvae (maggots) eat the living tissue. (Shutterstock)

The New World screwworm fly may have been detected in South Texas. The USDA announced Wednesday that it has taken a sample to be tested at the agency’s National Veterinary Services lab in Ames, Iowa.

The USDA promised updates as soon as testing is complete, adding that it has already activated personnel on the ground and is working with local partners. The screwworm fly lays eggs in open wounds on cattle and other wildlife, causing severe wounds that can be deadly.

The USDA has been working for months to keep the fly from crossing into the U.S. from Mexico due to its potential to damage the agriculture industry.