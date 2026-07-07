Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks during a primary election night watch party after winning the Democratic nomination Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Blue Hill, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner speaks during a primary election night watch party after winning the Democratic nomination Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Blue Hill, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Democrats are moving to put some space between themselves and embattled Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner after a sexual assault allegation.

In a report by Politico, a woman who dated Platner accused him of forcing her to have sex with him almost five years ago despite repeated objections.

Congressman Ro Khanna of California and Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona announced they are withdrawing their endorsements, with Khanna saying Platner should drop out of the race.

Platner has denied the new allegation, but says he’s taking “time to reflect on the best path forward.”