Members of the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office are facing an investigation over leaks connected to the murder case involving the singer known as D4vd. NBC-LA says over a dozen workers are being questioned.

Investigators are trying to figure out if any employees released the graphic details from an autopsy report before it became public.

The defendant in the murder case, David Burke, is charged with killing teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her dismembered and decomposing remains were found in a Tesla registered to the singer.