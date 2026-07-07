Both sides will be back in court today as the week-long evidentiary hearing in the Charlie Kirk murder case continues.

Prosecutors in Utah started presenting evidence yesterday against Tyler Robinson, the man accused of killing the conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder. The judge must ultimately decide whether there is enough against Robinson to proceed to trial.

The hearing marks the first time Kirk’s widow, Erika, and his parents are in the same room with the man accused of killing him.