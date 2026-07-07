The Democratic candidate for Texas’ 15th Congressional District may be hampered by an associate from his past.

Bobby Pulido is a well-known Tejano musician who hopes to flip the South Texas district. But he faces scrutiny over his former bandmate, Frankie Caballero, a registered sex offender who was convicted for a child sex crime.

Pulido insists he knew Caballero had addiction problems, but wasn’t aware he was a sex offender. The question is whether the association will hurt his challenge to GOP incumbent Monica De La Cruz.