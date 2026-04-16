A Venezuelan doctor who was detained by federal authorities last week should soon be released. An immigration attorney representing Dr. Ezequiel Veliz announced the decision in a social media post yesterday.

The attorney said prosecutors wanted Veliz detained, saying he was a flight risk. The attorney said he successfully argued that Veliz was an example of the type of immigrants that should be welcomed in the United States. Veliz is a family medicine doctor who is currently doing his residency in South Texas.