A South Texas pageant director has reportedly been removed from his position after his arrest for child sexual assault. Angel Benito Montemayor was arrested yesterday in Starr County.

Montemayor was the director and president of the Miss Grulla Royal Court, the Miss Rio Grande City Royal Court and the Miss Starr County Royal Court.

A social media statement from the three groups indicates Montemayor was removed following an emergency meeting on Monday. Details about the charge against Montemayor have not been released.