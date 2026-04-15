Three people, including a former North Texas police chief, are in custody in connection with an ongoing prostitution and corruption investigation.

Authorities say former Godley Police Chief Matthew Cantrell and Michael Ketcherside are facing charges of promotion of prostitution.

Meanwhile, Ashley Ketcherside faces prostitution and racketeering-related charges. Investigators say the group ran a prostitution conspiracy over several years. Cantrell is accused of using his position to facilitate the activity and working with the couple to gather information on local officials. Authorities say more arrests are expected as the investigation continues.