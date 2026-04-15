Baylor Scott and White Health Plan is set to exit the Texas Medicaid managed care program and end individual marketplace coverage. Company officials say the move is tied to state procurement decisions and marketplace challenges.

Leaders say the plan serves a small share of Medicaid and marketplace customers statewide and will shift focus to employer and Medicare Advantage plans. T

he exit would take effect at the end of August, with marketplace plans ending at the close of next year. Officials say hospitals will continue accepting Medicaid and marketplace coverage.