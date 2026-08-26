Montana police say eight people are dead after a gunman opened fire at a house in Billings and then set it on fire. Police say a woman and her four children, along with her parents and grandmother were all found dead Sunday night at a house in Billings’ West End.

Police say someone at the home had called 9-1-1, and dispatchers heard gunfire in the background.

Officers were at the scene within minutes and heard gunshots in the back of the residence before the house became engulfed in flames. A man who was found outside the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound died later at the hospital.