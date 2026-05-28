City leaders are assuring Houstonians that there’s no threat of an Ebola outbreak in the area. There’s some public concern after Bush Intercontinental Airport was federally designated as one of three U.S. entry points for travelers arriving from Central Africa, site of the latest Ebola outbreak.

Health Director Dr. Theresa Tran told City Council on Wednesday that the risk to Houstonians is low. The soccer team of the Democratic Republic of Congo will be in Houston this summer for FIFA World Cup 2026.