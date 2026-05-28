After winning their respective primaries, Republican Ken Paxton and Democrat James Talarico are squaring off for November’s election for U.S. Senate.

Texas Attorney General Paxton won the GOP nomination in Tuesday’s primary runoff, defeating four-term incumbent Senator John Cornyn with almost two-thirds of the vote. President Donald Trump had endorsed Paxton only last week.

State Representative Talarico defeated U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett in the March primary with 53 percent of the vote. Both candidates released new attack ads on Wednesday.