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An ICE officer wanted by authorities in Minnesota has been arrested in South Texas. Fifty-two-year-old Christian J. Castro was taken into custody in Harlingen on Friday.

Prosecutors in Minneapolis have charged Castro with falsely reporting a crime and four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. The charges are reportedly related to the shooting of a Venezuelan man in January.

Castro was arraigned on Saturday and was denied bond. He will remain in Cameron County until an extradition hearing is scheduled.

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