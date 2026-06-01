A Raymondville woman is facing a manslaughter charge after the death of her child. Nineteen-year-old Lyida Estrella De Los Santos was arrested after a seven-month-old girl died on Thursday.

Investigators say De Los Santos admitted to placing the child in a bath, then turning on the hot water and leaving the room. The child was reportedly received second and third-degree burns across 95 percent of her body.

De Los Santos has been charged with manslaughter, serious bodily injury to a child, retaliation and making a terroristic threat to a police officer. She’s being held without bond following a Friday court appearance.

ICE Officer Wanted In Minnesota Arrested In South Texas

Previous article

Teen Critically Injured In Fall From Truck During Spurs Victory Celebration

Next article

You may also like

More in LOCAL