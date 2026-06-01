A Raymondville woman is facing a manslaughter charge after the death of her child. Nineteen-year-old Lyida Estrella De Los Santos was arrested after a seven-month-old girl died on Thursday.

Investigators say De Los Santos admitted to placing the child in a bath, then turning on the hot water and leaving the room. The child was reportedly received second and third-degree burns across 95 percent of her body.

De Los Santos has been charged with manslaughter, serious bodily injury to a child, retaliation and making a terroristic threat to a police officer. She’s being held without bond following a Friday court appearance.