A Texas man is facing charges for allegedly using a fake boarding pass to get on to a United Airlines flight. Court documents show the incident happened at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport last month.

Abdulrahman Oriyomi was arrested Friday in connection with the May 18th incident and charged with felony impairment or interruption of a critical infrastructure facility.

According to the criminal complaint, he snuck onto the plane and attempted to hide in the restroom before a passenger alerted a flight attendant. He is scheduled to appear in Harris County Court Monday morning for a bail