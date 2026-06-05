Cochliomyia hominivorax, the New World screw-worm fly, or screw-worm for short, is a species of parasitic fly that is well known for the way in which its larvae (maggots) eat the living tissue. (Shutterstock)

Cochliomyia hominivorax, the New World screw-worm fly, or screw-worm for short, is a species of parasitic fly that is well known for the way in which its larvae (maggots) eat the living tissue. (Shutterstock)

(La Pryor, TX) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is racing to contain a parasitic fly that can affect livestock, wildlife, pets and, in rare cases, humans.

Officials confirmed the New World screwworm fly was found on a calf in Texas about 50 miles from the Mexican border, and it marks the first confirmed case in Texas since 1966.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said response teams are already on the ground, and a 12-mile quarantine zone has been established around the detection site.

According to Rollins – who testified before Congress on Thursday – the USDA is confident that there is “no threat of mass infestation” and the food supply is not at risk.