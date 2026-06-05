President Trump says he’d be “honored” to meet the Supreme Leader of Iran “if it was to make a deal.” Trump made the comment Thursday while fielding questions from reporters in the Oval Office.

He was asked if he would meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei if a deal is reached to end the war that is now in its fourth month. Trump said, “If we make a deal, it’s possible,” despite the fact that the Ayatollah’s father had been killed by a U.S.-Israeli airstrike at the start of Operation Epic Fury.