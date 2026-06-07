President Trump abruptly ended a taped interview with NBC’s “Meet The Press” after being challenged on his claims of election fraud and his controversial DOJ “weaponization” fund.

The President stormed off the set in Wisconsin after he was pressed for evidence by moderator Kristen Welker. Trump insisted California officials were “cheating on the election” saying five days later “they’re nowhere close to picking a winner” in the primary election. He also asserted “they’re crooked” and “Meet The Press is crooked.” Trump ended the interview saying “Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough.”