Harris County Treasurer Dr. Carla Wyatt is out on bond following her arrest for DWI in Texas City on Saturday. It’s the third time Wyatt has been arrested since she took office as county treasurer, and her second arrest for DWI. Her previous DWI arrest was in Houston in 2023, and was dismissed after she completed a pretrial diversion program.

In December, Wyatt was arrested in Harris County for burglary of a motor vehicle, but a grand jury no-billed her. Harris County Commissioners voted earlier this year to remove some financial responsibilities from the county treasurer’s office.