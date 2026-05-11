Current handgun license holders are now allowed to carry handguns into open public meetings at San Antonio City Hall and Municipal Plaza.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office notified Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones in March about citizen complaints that handgun license holders were excluded from City Council meetings.

The A-G’s office pointed out that the city’s policy was in violation of state law. The city updated the policy on April 29th. Handguns in City Council meetings must be concealed or holstered.