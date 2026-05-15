The Pentagon is scrapping plans to send 42-hundred soldiers to Poland. No formal announcement has been made, but multiple outlets are reporting that an armored brigade combat team based in Fort Hood was ready to be deployed, but that those plans have now been halted.

A U.S. official told “Politico” they had “no idea it was coming,” and that some personnel and equipment from the brigade will now have to redeploy back to the U.S.

The acting Pentagon press secretary insists the move was “not an unexpected, last minute decision.” Two weeks ago, the Pentagon said it was pulling five-thousand troops out of Germany.