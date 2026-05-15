A Justice Department official says the U.S. has plans to indict Raul Castro, former Cuban president and the brother of the late Fidel Castro.

An indictment, which would need to be approved by a grand jury, is expected to deal with Cuba’s shooting down of humanitarian assistance planes back in 1996.

The move comes as the Trump administration continues to put pressure on Cuba. The island has recently run out of fuel after the U.S. invasion of Venezuela, which captured President Nicola Maduro. Venezuela was Cuba’s source of oil but the U.S. has blocked shipments.