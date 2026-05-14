The South Carolina Supreme Court is reversing Alex Murdaugh’s murder convictions. The former lawyer was found guilty in 2023 for the killing of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

State Supreme Court Justices reviewing the decision found Colleton County Clerk of Court Rebecca Hill improperly influenced jurors with remarks she made during the trial.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says his office will re-try Murdaugh in a new trial. Murdaugh remains in prison, where he is serving a nearly 30-year–long sentence for financial crimes.