The White House is reportedly discussing a plan to celebrate America’s 250th birthday by granting 250 pardons. White House sources tell the “Wall Street Journal” that the plan is still in preliminary discussions, and that the pardons could be announced on June 14th, which is both Flag Day and President Trump’s birthday.

The report says some in the White House are concerned about Trump handing out more pardons ahead of the midterms. The President is also reportedly considering creating a National Garden of American Heroes, featuring 250 life-size statues of U.S. historical figures, to celebrate America’s birthday.