The Spokane County, Washington Sheriff’s Office is still trying to track down over a dozen people who called for help as the wildfire emergency broke out over the weekend.

An estimated 290 people who needed help evacuating or looking for someone who may have been missing called 911 when the fires exploded, with the Sheriff’s Office being able to clear most of those up with the exception of 14.

Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels says he wouldn’t consider this as 14 officially missing people, with the cell service in affected areas not being great as of right now.