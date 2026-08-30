Richardson police say they arrested a Berkner High School teacher on a charge of online solicitation of a minor. Michael Fouse was arrested Thursday after detectives served search warrants at his home.

Online solicitation of a minor is a third-degree felony in Texas. Richardson police said detectives started investigating Fouse on August 20th after getting a tip from the National Center for MIssing & Exploited Children. Richardson ISD said Friday that Fouse has been placed on administrative leave.