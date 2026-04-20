The head of Texas’ public health agency has a new job at the federal level. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that Dr. Jennifer Shuford will serve as chief medical officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shuford doesn’t need US Senate approval to take the position. She serves as commissioner at the Texas Department of State Health Service and reports to the Health and Human Services Commission. A spokesperson says Shuford hasn’t yet given the agency the date of her departure.