(San Antonio, TX) — Bexar County election officials say more than 150 thousand voters are on the “suspense” list. What that means is that election officials aren’t sure the voters actually live at the addresses where they’re registered.

The question usually comes up when election-related mail is returned, which often means a voter has moved.

Voters have until October 5th to update their registrations. Even if they miss the deadline, they’ll still be able to vote in the midterms, though there will be some extra hoops to jump through.