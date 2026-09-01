Opening statements are scheduled to take place this morning in the trial of a man implicated in the “Texas Killing Fields” murders. James Elmore is accused of helping longtime murder suspect Clyde Edwin Hedrick conceal the remains of two of the victims.

Hedrick committed suicide in March. He was never charged in any of the cases, but the Galveston County D-A’s Office was preparing to charge Hedrick with four of the murders at the time of his death. Elmore is charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.