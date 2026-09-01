A former TCU football player is charged with aggravated assault after a locker room attack earlier this month that got him kicked off the team. Jacob Fields turned himself in to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Fields reportedly assaulted a teammate in the TCU football locker room on August 13th. Wide receiver Dozie Ezukanma has identified himself as the victim. Ezukanma didn’t participate in the Horned Frogs’ season-opening 15-10 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday.